WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 58-year-old man.

Barrington Blake was last seen in the 3700 block of Connecticut Ave. Northwest Friday.

Police is described as a black male with a light brown complexion. He's 5-foot-6, weighs 140 lbs and has grey hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing blue sweat pants, a blue coat, a gray hat and white gloves.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blake to call (202) 727-9099.

