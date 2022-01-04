Woman and child killed in Waldorf 2-alarm fire

The fire broke out in the 3000 block of Heathcote Road. Mutual aid was provided by the Charles County and Prince George's County fire crews.

WALDORF, Md. — A young woman and child are dead following a two-alarm fire in Charles County that broke out Thursday night.

Fire crews arrived at a townhome fully engulfed in flames at 3091 Heathcote Rd in Waldorf around 10:37 p.m. Officials quickly called for a second alarm and mutual aid was sent by the Prince George's County Fire teams.

A total of 46 firefighters responded to the scene. The fire was put out and crews checked for any additional smoldering or hot spots. There is significant damage to the home and the adjoining townhomes in the area, officials said.

A woman in her mid-20s and a small child died as a result of the fire, according to a spokesperson for the Charles County Volunteer Fire Association. The spokesperson has not yet identified the two victims or shared their relationship. Fire officials say there were no injuries to any of the firefighters who responded.

The investigation is being handled by the Charles County Sheriff's Office and the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The cause and estimate of the damage will be determined by the fire marshal's office.