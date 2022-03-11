Man connected to hit-and-run crash dies during police pursuit in Charles County, investigators say

Officers responded to calls that a parked vehicle was struck by a driver in Waldorf who left the scene. Police pursued a man connected to the crash 40 minutes later.

A man died after losing control of his vehicle in Charles County Friday morning during a police pursuit.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) issued a statement saying they were pursuing the man in connection to a hit-and-run reported around 4 a.m. in Waldorf.

An investigation into the circumstances leading up to the man's death has been referred to the Office of the Attorney General's Independent Investigation Division (IID). Attorney General Brian Frosh' office issued a statement saying the IID will work on the investigation with the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Pine Cone Circle around 4 a.m. for reports of a hit and run, investigators say.

According to the CCSO, officers spoke to witnesses who said their family member "crashed his car into a parked vehicle" and left the scene on foot. The man was "suspected to be under the influence," the sheriff's office says.

After talking to the family members, police tried to locate the man. But the family members soon saw the man driving past the scene of the crash in his pickup truck, CCSO says.

The family alerted police and, according to the attorney general's office, officers saw the man in the pickup truck around 4:45 a.m. around St. Mark's Drive. The man "accelerated" when he saw police and turned onto St. Charles Parkway, continuing "at a high rate of speed."

The man did not pull over for police, and "within seconds" he "lost control of his truck and crashed," the sheriff's office says.

Police tried giving first aid, but the man was declared dead on the scene. CCSO said it called the IID and Maryland State Police to the scene for an investigation.

According to the attorney general's office, there were no other vehicles involved in the crash on St. Charles Parkway.

The IID did not release the name of the man killed in the crash.

During the crash, officers had their dashboard cameras and microphones activated. Footage from the officers' body cameras is released by the IID within 14 days of an incident.