Charles County man dies in brush fire

Fire investigators say the blaze was started by the victim burning debris.

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — A man died in a brush fire he started to burn debris on his Charlotte Hall property, the office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

The fire marshal's office, along with the Charles County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland State Forest Service are still investigating the death. In a release, the fire marshal's office said the man was elderly, but did not offer more details about the man's identity.

Firefighters responded to 7730 Kent Drive in Charles County Sunday around 3 p.m. for a reported brush fire. When fire crews arrived, a neighbor told them that the man was in the fire and appeared to be deceased. Firefighters extinguished the fire involved brush and debris with extension to an outbuilding on the property, the fire marshal's office said in a press release. A dead man was found in the involved area.

Investigators concluded the fire originated in the rear of several outbuildings on the property and was caused by the victim burning debris, which, due to high wind conditions, extended from the area of origin to other flammable material and one of the outbuildings.

The victim was entangled in metal debris and could not escape the fast moving fire.