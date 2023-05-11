'Watch Your Car' program in Maryland helps keep your vehicle safe

Car owners must sign a form that states their vehicle is not normally used between the hours of 1-5 a.m. to participate in the program.

MARYLAND, USA — A free program being offered in Maryland is helping you keep your car safe.

The "Watch Your Car" program is administered by the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council (MVTPC) and is provided as a public service, free to Maryland residents.

Officials say it is a voluntary vehicle registration program designed to deter auto theft as well as help in catching carjackers.

Anyone looking to participate in the program must sign an application form declaring that they don't normally use their vehicle between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., which gives police officers permission to stop their car between those hours to verify the driver is the owner or has permission to be behind the wheel.

Once registered in the program, officials say the vehicle owner will receive two window decals to be placed on the front and back windows of their car.

Anyone with a car in Maryland wishing to participate in the program can click on this link to download the application form and submit the completed form to the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council.

For more information visit Maryland.gov.