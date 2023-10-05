Video: People stuff bags with stolen merchandise from Maryland CVS

WUSA9 obtained a video taken inside the Bethesda CVS that appears to show people stealing large bags of product.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETHESDA, Md. — Police in DC and Maryland are investigating two incidents, one of which was caught on camera showing someone stuffing a bag with merchandise at a CVS Wednesday evening.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a CVS in the 4800 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Northwest just after 5:30 p.m. for a theft investigation.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police are on the lookout for five or six people wearing white, black and blue colored hooded sweatshirts with jeans and masks. The suspects were last seen leaving the store in two cars, a white Kia and a dark-colored Hyundai.

Anyone with information may reach out to police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

Less than an hour later, another robbery was reported at a CVS just three miles away across the Maryland border.

WUSA9 obtained a video taken inside the Bethesda CVS that appears to show people stealing large bags worth of product.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the CVS in the 4600 block of Sagamore Road just after 6:45 p.m. for reports of shoplifting.

Video from a customer inside the store shows one of the suspects grabbing items and putting them into a large bag as employees watch. Shortly after the suspect walks out behind another suspect, with a similarly filled bag slung over his shoulder.

Caught on Camera: Another CVS in our region — robbed. This time, the CVS in Bethesda… @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/QjQM1sETN5 — Lorenzo Hall (@LorenzoHall) May 10, 2023

The Montgomery County Department of Police has not released any information regarding suspect descriptions at this time. It is unclear how much in product the suspects took.

Neither police department has said if the two robberies are connected.