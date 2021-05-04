Washington Teacher's Union President killed in Bowie car crash on Rt. 301

The crash happened around 10:24 p.m. Sunday on Route 301 in the area of Harbor Way, police say.

BOWIE, Md. — Washington Teacher's Union President Elizabeth "Liz" Davis was one of two people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in Prince George's County, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The crash happened around 10:24 p.m. on Route 301 in the area of Harbor Way, police said.

An investigation into the crash revealed that Davis, 70, was driving her 2014 Honda CR-V southbound on Route 301 in the area of Harbor Way, when she collided with the driver of a 2006 Toyota Scion, identified as 68-year-old John Starr, of Annapolis, Md., according to Maryland State Police.

Davis was taken to Prince George’s Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Scion was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSP said southbound Route 301 was closed for about two hours due to the crash investigation and remained partially closed for an additional hour.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.

The Washington Teacher's Union released the statement following the passing of Davis:

It is with deepest sorrow that the WTU has announced the passing of President Elizabeth Davis.

President Davis has been at the forefront of public education advocacy and reform, leading the WTU’s transformation into a social justice, solution-driven organization dedicated to advancing and promoting quality education for all children, irrespective of their zip codes or results of the school lottery, improving teaching and learning conditions, and aggressively amplifying the voice of teachers in the dialogue around issues of teaching and learning. We are confident that her legacy will continue to shape the WTU as well as education across the District.

Please keep President Davis and her family in your prayers during this difficult time. Details on a celebration of her life will be forthcoming.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser started her virtual legislative meeting Monday with a moment of silence in Davis' memory and shared condolences to her family.

Bowser said Davis was a 40-year veteran with D.C. Public Schools.