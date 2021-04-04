1 dead after motorcyle, pick-up truck crash on SB I-95 in Fairfax County

VSP says the crash investigation is still ongoing.

LORTON, Va. — A person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County Sunday morning, Virginia State Police said.

VSP troopers were called to the scene of the serious crash around 10:29 a.m. on southbound I-95 at the 162-mile marker, officials said. The motorcycle and a pick-up truck collided causing major backups on the roadway.

The crash left one person dead. It is unknown if the victim was the one driving the motorcycle or the truck.

At this time, information on other injuries has not been released.

The identity of the crash victim is unknown at this time.

VSP said the crash investigation is still ongoing. Troopers and investigators are at the scene working to determine the events that led up to the crash.

In a separate incident that happened Saturday afternoon, a person died after crashing their vehicle into a tree in Fairland, Montgomery County Department of Police said.

Officers and fire crews responded to the scene of the serious crash around 5:46 p.m. in the area of Greencastle Road at Pitcairn Place.

Police learned that a 2016 Chrysler 200 was driving east on Greencastle Road near Pitcairn Place, when for unknown reasons the car drifted off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the Chrysler 200, identified as 30-year-old Gadivel Aviles Navarrete, of Lanham, was pronounced deceased at the scene.