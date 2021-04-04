Infant killed in Anne Arundel County vehicle crash, police say

The mother of the infant was transported to a trauma center in Maryland, according to Maryland State Police.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A nine-month-old was killed in an Anne Arundel County vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police in a statement to WUSA9.

The crash happened northbound of Route 295, south of Route 100, in Glenn Burnie, said Maryland State Police.

The child was killed while it was traveling in a 2002 Ford Explorer that was driven by its mother, said Maryland State Police. Police added that the mother of the child was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment of her injuries.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Maryland State Police.

"The investigation is continuing. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be presented to the Anne Arundel Co. State’s Attorney’s office for review regarding charges," said Maryland State Police about this crash.

Officers are assisting @MDSP with a motor vehicle crash northbound Interstate 295 prior to Route 100. Northbound lanes of I-295 are closed. Traffic can divert onto Arundel Mills Blvd. #Hanover #MDTraffic — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) April 4, 2021

An initial investigation by Maryland State Police said the driver of the Ford lost control of her vehicle just before passing a Honda vehicle.

The Ford veered to the right before traveling back across both northbound lanes toward the median when it struck the Honda, said Maryland State Police.

The Ford continued on into the median, through a guardrail and down the hill where it came to rest on its right side after striking several trees, said Maryland State Police.

Maryland State Police is still investigating what caused the crash.

A car seat was found in the Ford, but it was not secured, said Maryland State Police. It is unknown at this time if the child was in the unsecured seat at the time of the crash.