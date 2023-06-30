Mom who allegedly killed her own daughter in a drunk driving crash fails to show up to court

Desperate family members seek custody of the younger sister before it happens again.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A shattered Prince George's County family is accusing the Maryland courts and child protection authorities of failing to protect an 8-year-old girl, after the child's mother was indicted for the drunk driving death of her older sister.

A bench warrant was issued Friday for 37-year-old Monic Yolanda Thompson of Upper Marlboro, who failed to show up in court after being indicted June 13th, nearly a year after the alleged drunk driving death of her own 17-year-old daughter.

Thompson maintains custody of the victim's younger sister despite desperate appeals from the children's family that the girl is in danger.

The indictment alleges that 17-year-old Janiya Thompson was killed when her mother was speeding while drunk and lost control of her Impala on Kettering Drive with a carload of children on July 17th, 2022.

Janiya’s younger sister Serenity was injured in the crash. Two other passengers, including an infant Janiya was watching, were also hurt.

At the time of the collision, Thompson had just recently got custody back of her daughters after a long battle with their grandparents in North Carolina whom expressed concerned about the kids' safety.

On Friday, the family was stunned when Thompson failed to appear in court to face the negligent homicide, manslaughter and drunk driving charges against her.

Family members said that Serenity, now 8 years old, remains in the custody of Thompson despite the indictment against her and despite her grandparents who are desperate to protect her.

Grandmother Deborah Boone said the tragic death of Janiya would not have happened if the courts had left the children in her custody in the first place.

"It all needs to come, come to an end," Boone said tearfully on Friday.

"These kids have been suffering for years. And now our hearts are broken because the courts failed us. And it just has to stop somewhere. It has to stop now. It has to stop today."

Aunt Jennifer Wood said indicted mom Monic Thompson should be arrested immediately on the bench warrant issued Friday and custody of Serenity should go to her grandparents.

"Had it been more preventive than reactive we wouldn't be here," Wood said.

"They failed Janiya and now knowing that Monic is the cause of my niece no longer being here, there's still no urgency to get the baby out of the situation. The courts fail. One child that is now deceased. Are we waiting for another funeral?"

Janiya’s oldest sister Katia Bruce compared Monic Thompson’s failure to appear in court on Friday as to to laughing in the face of the justice system and the rest of the family.

A representative of Prince George's County Child Protective Services was not able to offer immediate comment on Friday.

