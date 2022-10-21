Prince George's Co. teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting former student

A Prince George's Co. teacher has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with the sexual assault of a former student.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County teacher faces charges after a former student came forward and told police he had sexually assaulted her from 2015-2017.

Lonnie Elias, Jr. has been placed on administrative duty pending a full investigation.

On Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, the Prince George’s County Police Special Crimes Division Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit (CVAA) was notified by an adult female of a sexual assault that occurred from 2015-2017 when she was a student at Largo High School. The defendant, Lonnie Elias, Jr. was the victim’s teacher.

Investigators interviewed the victim at CVAA and she provided details of the abuse.

On Oct. 2, 2022, the suspect was interviewed by investigators

Prince George's Police Department notified Prince Georges County Public Schools on Oct. 3 and Elias was placed on administrative duty.

Authorities say the suspect did not have contact with students after the police department and the school system were aware of the incident.

The State’s Attorney’s Office presented the case for indictment on Oct. 18 and a Grand Jury issued a warrant for the suspect for Sex Abuse of a Minor and other related charges.



Elias was arrested in Upper Marlboro on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, by members of the Fugitive Unit and was transported to the Department of Corrections where he will appear before the District Court Commissioner.

Authorities say Elias has been employed by Prince George’s County Public Schools since 2007.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the Special Crimes Division Child and Vulnerable Adult Unit at 301-772-4930, PGPD_CVA@co.pg.md.us. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

