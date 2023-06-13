Police charge Virginia man with murder after girlfriend shot to death

Keith Marcellus Ford, 39, is in custody in Prince William County, Virginia, pending extradition to Prince George's County.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have charged a 39-year-old Woodbridge man with murder and other related charges for his alleged involvement in the death of his girlfriend.

The Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit identified Keith Marcellus Ford as the suspect in the murder of 28-year-old Tiffany Ward in May.

On May 18 at 8:45 a.m., Ward was found unresponsive in her apartment located in the 6200 block of Westchester Park Drive in College Park.

She was pronounced dead on scene by first responders.

Investigators say she was found to be suffering from some sort of trauma.

An autopsy later determined Ward's injuries were gunshot wounds and detectives began investigating her death as a homicide.

Investigators say the motive currently remains under investigation.

Police have charged Ford with first and second degree murder and other related charges for his alleged involvement.

Detectives say he is in custody in Prince William County, Virginia, pending extradition to Prince George's County.

