x
Crime

Police: Man shot in Southeast DC shows up at hospital unresponsive

Around 8:45 p.m., a man was found at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are investigating after an unresponsive gunshot victim showed up at the hospital on Monday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the victim was not conscious and not breathing. It wasn't clear how the man got to the hospital.

Investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Southern Avenue Southeast.

Circumstances around what happened and what led to the shooting are under investigation.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene, but police have not said that the man has died.

No other details have been released.

