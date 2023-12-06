Police: Man shot in Southeast DC shows up at hospital unresponsive

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are investigating after an unresponsive gunshot victim showed up at the hospital on Monday night.
Around 8:45 p.m., a man was found at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
The Metropolitan Police Department said the victim was not conscious and not breathing. It wasn't clear how the man got to the hospital.
Investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Southern Avenue Southeast.
Circumstances around what happened and what led to the shooting are under investigation.
Homicide detectives have been called to the scene, but police have not said that the man has died.
No other details have been released.
Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a house in Maryland's capital city, police said.
Annapolis Police say a 45-year-old man has been charged in connection to the shooting. The man was identified as Charles Robert Smith.
Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said Smith lives in the area. He was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of attempted murder as well as firearm charges. Smith is being held without bond.
