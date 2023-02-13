Man arrested after soliciting someone posing as a 15-year-old girl online

The man has been charged with solicitation of a minor and detectives believe there may be more victims.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 51-year-old man is facing charges after police accuse him of attempting to meet up with someone he met on social media and believed to be a teenage girl.

According to detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police – Vice and Intelligence Unit (V&I), Todd Eugene Immel, of Mt. Airy, started talking with a V&I detective posing as a 15-year-old girl on a social media site. Immel reportedly confirmed the "girl" was 15 before continuing to have sexually explicit conversations with her and asking to meet to engage in sexual activities.

When Immel arrived at the previously agreed-upon location on Rockville Pike, V&I detectives took him into custody. He was then taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is currently being held without bond.

Immel has been charged with solicitation of a minor and detectives believe there may be more victims.

Detectives ask anyone who was contacted by Immel or believes themselves to be a victim to contact the V&I Unit at 240-773-5958 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

