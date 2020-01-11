Several people shot at University of Maryland Hotel, police still looking for suspect

The University of Maryland Police did not specify how many people had been shot but did say that all injuries sustained are nonlife-threatening.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland and Prince George's County police forcers are looking for a shooting suspect after multiple people were shot at the University of Maryland Hotel in College Park on Saturday.

A Public Information Officer with the University of Maryland did not specify how many people had been shot but did say that all injuries sustained are nonlife-threatening.

The University of Maryland Hotel is in the 7700 block of Baltimore Avenue.

