Two motorcyclists killed in Charles County crashes

A man and a woman have been killed in two accidents in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Charles County Maryland this weekend.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the first accident happened Friday in the 15300 block of Woodville Road in Waldorf just before 3:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said an off-duty officer was the first to arrive at the accident scene where he found the motorcyclist 20-year-old Brooks Leigh Buckler of Aquasco, Maryland in the roadway. Both the deputy and Fire and EMS attempted life-saving measures but Buckler died of his injuries.

A preliminary investigation showed that Buckler was traveling on Woodville Road when he collided with a van that was pulling out of a driveway. The driver of the van was not injured and remained on the scene.

The second accident happened Saturday morning near the intersection of Billingsley Road and Catchpenny Place in Bryans Road, Maryland. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said, deputies and Fire/EMS responded to the scene and attempted to provide life-saving measures to the motorcycle driver. however, she did not survive.

A preliminary investigation showed that the driver of the motorcycle, Rose Annette Proctor, age 44, of Bryans Road, was traveling eastbound on Billingsley Road in the area of Catchpenny Place when she lost control on a curve, crossed the center lines, and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the passenger car was not injured and remained on the scene.