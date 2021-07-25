2 injured after Maryland International Raceway motorcycle accident

The accident happened on the same day that the Xtreme Dragbike Association “WPGC Bike Fest” is taking place.

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — Two people have been injured and one of them is unresponsive after a motorcycle accident at the Maryland International Raceway event in Mechanicsville.

St. Mary’s County received a call about the accident around noon on Sunday and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Police have not yet said how the accident happened or shared any identifying details about the victims.

The accident happened on the same day that the Xtreme Dragbike Association “WPGC Bike Fest” is taking place, an event the website deems "the biggest motorcycle event of the year."

The website goes on to detail that the festival features more than 700 Professional, Sportsman, and Grudge motorcycle drag racers competing for more than $80,000.