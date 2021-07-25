x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

2 injured after Maryland International Raceway motorcycle accident

The accident happened on the same day that the Xtreme Dragbike Association “WPGC Bike Fest” is taking place.
Police lights generic, file photo.

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — Two people have been injured and one of them is unresponsive after a motorcycle accident at the Maryland International Raceway event in Mechanicsville. 

St. Mary’s County received a call about the accident around noon on Sunday and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Police have not yet said how the accident happened or shared any identifying details about the victims. 

The accident happened on the same day that the Xtreme Dragbike Association “WPGC Bike Fest” is taking place, an event the website deems "the biggest motorcycle event of the year."

The website goes on to detail that the festival features more than 700 Professional, Sportsman, and Grudge motorcycle drag racers competing for more than $80,000.

MORE COVERAGE:

RELATED: Saturday night crash leaves car overturned, three dead with alcohol as possible factor

RELATED: Police: Driver dead after crashing into woods in Prince George's County

RELATED: Man walking on yellow line on Baltimore Avenue hit, killed in Prince George's County

RELATED: Capitol Police motorcycle officer struck by van whose driver didn't have a valid permit, department says

RELATED: Police: Motorcyclist dead after rear-ending pickup truck on the highway near Occoquan River

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.