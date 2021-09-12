x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Woodbridge man dies after losing control of motorcycle, crashing into home

Prince William County Police identified the man as 26-year-old Lopez Castro.
Credit: WUSA9

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 26-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a parked car and a home in Woodbridge Saturday, police said.

The crash happened around 5:12 p.m. in the 4500 block of Dale Boulevard, according to Prince William County Police Public Information Officer Jonathan Perok. 

A preliminary investigation by police found that the motorcycle driver, identified as Lopez Castro of Woodbridge, was stopped at a read light in the left westbound lane on Dale Boulevard at the intersection of Hillendale Drive. When the light changed to green, investigators believe Castro accelerated and lost control of his 2001 Honda CBR 600F4i. 

The motorcycle left the road and crashed into an unoccupied car in the driveway of a home in the 4500 block of Dale Boulevard, before striking the home. 

No one inside the home was hurt, Perok said. Castro was pronounced dead by rescue personnel on the scene. 

Perok said the investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Mom, two young children dead after truck collides with vehicles along eastbound I-66

RELATED: Reston father killed in hit-and-run was only 30 seconds from home, family says

RELATED: NHTSA: Traffic deaths rise again as drivers take risks

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.