2 hospitalized after crash on Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County

The head-on collision happened between Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue around 4 a.m.

ASPEN HILL, Md. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a car crash on Georgia Avenue in Aspen Hill, Md. early Wednesday morning, Montgomery County police said.

The head-on collision happened between Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue around 4 a.m.

One vehicle appeared to have slammed into a nearby bus stop in the area. The bus stop was damaged as a result of the crash, police said.

A person was trapped and pinned to the vehicle following the crash.

Lanes were blocked along Georgia Avenue as crews worked to remove a person trapped in the vehicle.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment after being evaluated at the scene. The extent of the individual's injuries remains unknown.