2 hospitalized after crash on Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County

ASPEN HILL, Md. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a car crash on Georgia Avenue in Aspen Hill, Md. early Wednesday morning, Montgomery County police said.
The head-on collision happened between Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue around 4 a.m.
One vehicle appeared to have slammed into a nearby bus stop in the area. The bus stop was damaged as a result of the crash, police said.
A person was trapped and pinned to the vehicle following the crash.
Lanes were blocked along Georgia Avenue as crews worked to remove a person trapped in the vehicle.
Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment after being evaluated at the scene. The extent of the individual's injuries remains unknown.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.