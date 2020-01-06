Car strikes utility pole killing driver and passenger in Suitland, Md.

Suitland Road is closed between Suitland Parkway and Regency Park Court due to the collision.

SUITLAND, Md. — Two people are dead after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole in Suitland, Md. on Sunday night, Prince George's County Police said.

The crash happened in the 5800 block of Suitland Road around 10:55 p.m., officials said.

An investigation into the incident revealed that a car was driving along Suitland Road when for an unknown reason, the car left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Police said both occupants in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Suitland Road is closed between Suitland Parkway and Regency Park Court due to the collision. Police are asking drivers to follow police orders and to use an alternate route.