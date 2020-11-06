Truck carrying wood crashes, spills load on Outer Loop I-495 near big curve

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Maryland State Police say.

BETHESDA, Md. — A tractor-trailer carrying wood crashed early Thursday morning on Interstate 495 near the big curve, causing massive traffic issues.

The crash happened on the Outer Loop right before Bradley Boulevard around 3 a.m., Maryland State Police said.

There is now an extensive back up on the Beltway. Only one left lane of traffic is getting by after all lanes were initially blocked on the roads.

The truck spilled wood along the roadway and crews are working to clean it up. The estimated recovery of the truck and cleanup could take three hours, MSP said.

There is no word yet on when the roadway would reopen. Officials advise motorists to seek alternate routes.

There were no reports of any injuries.