x
Virginia

17-year-old arrested for deadly stabbing, shooting in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after two men were killed and two others were injured in a stabbing and shooting in Fairfax County on Monday. 

According to the McLean Police District, officers were called to the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane just after 3:30 p.m. in the Falls Church section of Fairfax County on Memorial Day.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Jonas Skinner dead in the laundry room of an apartment building. He had reportedly been shot in the upper body. 

Three other victims were located in the area, including 18-year-old Braden Deahl who was found suffering from stab wounds in the parking lot. Deahl was taken to an area hospital, where he died. 

The two other victims, only identified as juveniles, were taken to an area hospital for treatment. How the victims were injured is unclear, but police believe both will survive. 

The police department said the group apparently met up at an apartment for some reason and that the stabbing and shooting happened during a drug-related robbery.

During a search of the area, officers say they discovered a backpack filled with narcotics. A knife was also found, but police are still looking for other weapons.

A 17-year-old has been charged with robbery resulting in death in connection to the incident. 

