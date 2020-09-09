This black-owned restaurant hopes to fight food insecurity in the DMV. Here’s how you can help | For The Culture

Soul food is a staple of Black American culture filled with history and tradition.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Soul food is a staple of Black American culture filled with history, tradition, and is known for bringing families and communities together.

“Our ancestors, our grandmothers, our aunties – they cook soul food. I don’t know one Black person who has not had a candied yam,” Alexis Harris laughed.

Harris is the owner of Sunshine and Soul, a DMV based pop-up restaurant.

She is hoping to open up a brick and mortar location in Prince George’s County with the unique mission of helping to end food insecurity.

“Realistically, in PG County and D.C., I think sometimes we just see the kids that are hungry on those commercials, but we don't realize that it's our neighbor, it is a single mother down the street that can't feed her child,” Harris explained. “It's right here, and it's very real.”

According to the Capital Area Food Bank, one out of every 10 people who live in the D.C. region are living without reliable access to food.

“I realized that for every meal we serve, we could give a meal back,” Harris explained why she started her business. “That is a constant resource for communities that are serving people to pull from.”

Harris first became concerned with the local and global food crisis after a mission trip where she saw hunger affecting families around the world.

Sunshine and Soul is currently doing a crowdsourcing fundraiser to open a brick and mortar space.

The business is hoping to raise $100,000 for construction, equipment, and operational costs.

Harris explained 10% of the money raised would go toward another black-owned business or organization that is also starting up.

“We want to, you know, also be a forerunner in uniting the black community,” she said.

CLICK HERE if you are interested in learning more about Sunshine and Soul or donating to its cause.

