This DC native is going viral for her comfort food recipes on Tik Tok | For The Culture

WASHINGTON — Angela Payton is a rising social media star.

The D.C. native gained more than 200,000 followers and more than 2 million likes on Tik Tok in a little over one month.

Payton is becoming known as the "new auntie" of social media.

“My daughter was like, ‘mom, you need to start recording this stuff -- like the stuff that you say, and get active on Tik Tok',” Payton said.

Payton is a mother of three and works as a behavior tech at Ballou STAY High School in Southeast D.C.

She creates videos with all types of recipes that are based on foods from people’s favorite restaurants or comfort foods.

“Honestly, I just got tired of seeing death on my timeline,” Payton told WUSA9. “So, to me, I looked at it as missionary work to try to put a smile on people's faces. Instead of seeing always negative things on Instagram, especially, what was going on in the world.”

Payton’s content is different from many other instructional recipe videos on the social media platform because it typically includes humor and banter between Payton and her daughter.

Beyond the jokes, laughs, and food, Payton hopes her videos will spark joy in a world that appears to need it now more than ever.

If you're interested in learning more about Payton, follow her on Tik Tok, Instagram or YouTube.

