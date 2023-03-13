Teacher hit during fight at St. Charles High School

Deputies say more students heard the fight and came out of their classrooms to join in.

WALDORF, Md. — Deputies are investigating after a teacher was hit during a fight between several students in Charles County.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), the fight happened inside a classroom at St. Charles High School Friday morning.

Investigators claim three students, aged 14, 15, and 16, attacked a 15-year-old classmate. During the fight, a teacher was hit. Another 15-year-old student then intervened and began fighting the three who allegedly attacked the first student.

Deputies say more students heard the fight and came out of their classrooms to join in. A school resource officer arrived with additional officers and broke up the fight. The students were then separated.

The teacher hit in the fight was not injured, but several students had minor injuries and were treated by the school nurse.

CCSO says the four students involved in the initial fight will face criminal charges pending an investigation. The students also face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPL Thompson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0434.

