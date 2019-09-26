HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A fatal officer-involved shooting near The Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Maryland Thursday morning is under investigation.

A man armed with two knives was shot and killed after police said they used eight non-lethal weapons to deescalate the situation. Police said the suspect said he, "embraced death" before charging at an officer holding a non-lethal beanbag gun. Six officers responded with fire.

The Hyattsville Police Department received a call at 7:14 a.m. from a coffee shop near Toledo and Belcrest roads saying a man, who had struck an employee in the head with a metal pole three days ago, was on the premise and armed with two knives.

Officers from Hyattsville, Mount Rainier and Prince George's County were deployed to the scene, along with a K-9 unit, where they attempted to disarm the suspect using non-lethal methods over the course of 30 minutes. Officials said 10 officers were involved in the incident.

Four bean bag shots, one pepper spray and three taser rounds were not effective in disarming the suspect.

"In the 28 minutes between the first engagement and when shots were fired, officers used all non-lethal methods available to them," said Jennifer Donelan, director of Prince George's County Media Relations Division.

The suspect was fatally wounded and his identity has not yet been released, pending next of kin notification, police said.

Two knives were recovered at the scene, police said.

Jada Lanae, who was in the area during the time of the incident, shared video of the incident on Twitter.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

