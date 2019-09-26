WASHINGTON — Police responded to a gunfight between two cars in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday.

Two vehicles in the area of 49th and Nash Street were shooting at each other as they were traveling southbound towards Central Avenue.

Officials said one of the cars hit a telephone pole which caused damage to several other nearby poles.

A car near Aiton Elementary School was damaged by the gunfire.

No suspect or motive information was released by police.

