PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County police officer was indicted by a Grand Jury on Tuesday for extortion, false imprisonment and other related charges.

Corporal Radames Gonzalez faces a total of 11 charges after authorities say he demanded money to overlook violations drivers made during traffic stops.

In Nov. 2018, Gonzalez was suspended after a resident came forward saying he paid Gonzalez cash in exchange for receiving a ticket during a traffic stop. Chief Stawinski immediately launched an investigation into the resident's claims and Gonzalez was suspended the same day.

A second person reportedly came forward during the investigation. Both incidents happened in Temple Hills.

“If proven true, the community must know that this department will not tolerate any officer, regardless of rank, betraying the trust of our residents and abusing their police powers." said Chief Stawinski. "Each of us swears an oath which grants us both extraordinary authority and extraordinary responsibility. I expect all officers to conduct themselves with integrity commensurate to that oath and in the overwhelming majority of cases they do. A small number fail to do so, and there are consequences."

Police are asking anyone who had a similar experience with Gonzales to call them at 301-772-4795.

Gonzalez has been with the department for 13 years and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

