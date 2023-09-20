Surveillance camera captures shooting in Takoma Park, police search for teen carjacking suspect

The suspect is described as a boy between 14 and 16 years old.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Police released surveillance video Wednesday of a shooting they believe is connected to a robbery and subsequent armed carjacking reported in Silver Spring last month.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the 8060 block of 13th St. for just before 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 29 after a man was approached by a suspect on a bike who threatened him. The suspect implied he had a weapon and got away with the victim's wallet.

Less than 15 minutes later, officers were called to a 7-Eleven on Georgia Avenue for a reported carjacking.

When officers arrived, they learned a man was standing outside the convenience store when a suspect on a bike approached and took out a black handgun, demanding the victim's keys. The victim complied and the suspect took off in their silver Toyota Camry toward D.C.

Investigators later determined the same suspect and three others used the stolen Camry during another armed robbery which turned into a shooting in Takoma Park. Police released surveillance video of that shooting Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a boy between 14 and 16 years old. He stands around 5-foot-4 and was last seen wearing all black clothing, a black face mask and white and black Nike Air Jordan 12 Retro shoes.