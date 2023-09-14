After mistrial, plea deal, off-duty officer faces decades in prison for 2021 Takoma Park shooting

David Dixon faces up to three decades behind bars.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A former Pentagon Police officer faces up to 30 years in prison following a plea agreement Thursday. Per the agreement, David Dixon was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault in the shooting deaths of 32-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old James Lionel Johnson in April 2021. A third man, 36-year-old Michael Thomas, survived the shooting.

The plea deal comes after a jury could not reach a verdict back in February.

Dixon testified during the trial he was attempting to stop the trio from leaving the scene after he caught them breaking into a car in the parking lot of the complex where he lived.

His attorney told jurors Dixon fired in self-defense when the suspects' car began to move toward him.

Prosecutor John McCarthy argued that the shooting was unjustified because the video clearly shows that Dixon shot only after the car was past him, and there was no threat to his life.

Thomas, the driver of the car, admitted in a 911 call after the shooting that the trio was breaking into vehicles to steal tools when they were confronted by Dixon.

Video of the incident shows Dixon chasing a car with his gun drawn as the victims backed out of the apartment complex parking lot. Dixon then stands in front of the vehicle aiming his pistol. He testified that he shouted for Thomas to turn off the car. When Thomas began to drive away, Dixon fired five rounds at the fleeing car fatally wounding Thomas' two passengers.

In February, Dixon's lawyer claimed during final arguments that if Thomas had stopped the car, everyone would be alive today. He characterized Dixon as a heroic off-duty cop who was acting to stop a felony in his community. Prosecutor McCarthy pointed out that Dixon shot into the back of a car that was fleeing and added that Dixon was not authorized as a police officer in Montgomery County.