Middle school student hospitalized for possible overdose in Charles County

The initial investigation revealed the student tried to get high by taking pills called "Full Moons."

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIAN HEAD, Md. — A student was taken to the hospital after a possible overdose at a middle school in Charles County, officials said.

A student at the Matthew Henson Middle School was taken to the school nurse after complaining of chest pain, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

The school administrators and the School Resource Officer were notified. The student was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

The initial investigation revealed that the student tried to get high by taking pills called "Full Moons." After further investigation, the pills may have been "Benadryl" that the student had taken an excess amount, the sheriff's office said.

The Sheriff's Office recommends parents speak to their children about the dangers of consuming pills that are not administered appropriately, especially those from an unknown source or substance.