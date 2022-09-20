4 juveniles, 19-year-old man charged after large brawl at Gaithersburg high school football game

MCPS security and both high schools will be conducting an administrative review regarding any students and staff involved in the fight on the field during the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A large brawl between football players of Gaithersburg and Northwest high schools during Friday night’s game led to the arrest of five people, according to officials.

Four of the people were only identified by police as juveniles. They were charged with assault, while a 19-year-old man from Germantown, Maryland, was charged with second-degree assault, mutual affray, disorderly conduct, intoxicated endanger, and failure to obey a lawful order.

On Sept. 16, a fight erupted during a football game at Gaithersburg High School, located on Education Boulevard, at around 8:23 p.m. The football teams from Gaithersburg and Northwest High Schools were involved in the large altercation.

Montgomery County Police Department responded to the school to assist the Gaithersburg Police Department (GPD) with helping to control the fight.

While officers from both departments were addressing the reported fight, police said, other altercations broke out on and off the field. Police said a school staff member and police officer were assaulted but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The staff member was treated by medical personnel, whereas the police officer did not require medical care. Another victim was treated for lacerations.

Police were able to disperse the crowd, and few individuals believed to be involved in the large altercations and one person found with knife were taken into custody, according to officials.

"It's always scary when something like that happened in a social event. You never know who's the target and what exactly is going on," said a concerned mother, who wanted to remain anonymous.

A spokesperson for the GPD said the charges were a result of “fights that occurred off the field and as crowds were dispersing.”

The school district also took action, as a result of the fight, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and the two high schools agreed to suspend football operations temporarily to assist in the ongoing investigation. MCPS said in a press release the district "strongly condemns the abhorrent and unacceptable behavior that occurred at the football game last night."

The district is working to develop and implement enhanced measures for safety at an athletic event and will communicate to the community in the coming days.