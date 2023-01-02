DC police arrest 18-year-old in shooting death of DC charter school student

An 18-year-old was charged as a juvenile and his name is being withheld because he was under 18 at the time of the shooting.

An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old D.C. high school student. Larelle Washington, a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory school, was killed near his school over a year ago.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast, in the Trinidad neighborhood, around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Washington died from his injuries following the shooting three days later on Dec. 6, 2021.

