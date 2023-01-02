DC police arrest 18-year-old in shooting death of DC charter school student

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in December of 2021.
An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old D.C. high school student. Larelle Washington, a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory school, was killed near his school over a year ago.
The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast, in the Trinidad neighborhood, around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Washington died from his injuries following the shooting three days later on Dec. 6, 2021.
DC police said they arrested a man from Southeast D.C. on Friday and charged him with felony murder. The 18-year-old is being charged as a juvenile and his name is being withheld because he was under the age of 18 at the time of the shooting.
Washington was the second student from the KIPP school killed in 2021. In August of 2021, a ninth-grade student died on his third day back to school, after he was stabbed by a fellow classmate outside the school. DC police identified the stabbing victim as 15-year-old Kemon Payne of Southeast D.C.
