Police investigate shooting in Montgomery Co.

Officials say that three victims suffered gunshot wounds.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Sunday morning.

Officers received a call minutes before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Reedie Drive. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and the victim was given life-saving measures until the Montgomery Co. Fire and Rescue personnel arrived, according to officials.

The victim found at the scene was transferred to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. Two additional victims also arrived at a hospital with apparent gunshot wounds, according to officials. Police believe the gunshot wounds are from the shooting on Reedie Drive.

The other two victims are in stable condition, officials say. This is an ongoing investigation. Officials have not released any additional information about this case.