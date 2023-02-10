Man shot dead in car in Prince George's County

Detectives are working to figure out what led to the shooting and who is responsible.

SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning.

Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.

Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the shooting and find the person or people responsible. So far, no arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about this shooting to contact them by calling Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.



