Crime

Shooting in Landover Maryland leaves 1 injured

1 person was shot on the 7200 block of Landover, Maryland.

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) say they are dealing with a shooting that has left 1 person injured.

Just after 7 p.m., PGPD responded to a report of a shooting at the 7200 block of Landover Road in Landover, Maryland. 

When police arrived on the scene they said they found one victim who was shot. Police were unable to provide the individual's current condition. Police did not have a lookout for a suspect at this time.  

