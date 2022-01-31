x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Shelter-in-place issued at Bowie State University due to 'emergency' on campus

The university tweeted on Monday morning that emergency personnel are evaluating the situation.

BOWIE, Md. — A shelter-in-place has been declared at Bowie State University Monday morning due to an apparent emergency on campus, the school tweeted.

School officials said the campus will be closed temporarily Monday as emergency personnel work to evaluate the situation.

Maryland State Police told us that they are responding to the incident at Bowie State and that they are "taking it seriously".

Classes have been moved to virtual for the day.

At this time, it is unclear what the emergency is. BSU said they will provide more information.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide the latest update as additional information becomes available.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Ice skating on C&O Canal