Shelter-in-place issued at Bowie State University due to 'emergency' on campus

The university tweeted on Monday morning that emergency personnel are evaluating the situation.

BOWIE, Md. — A shelter-in-place has been declared at Bowie State University Monday morning due to an apparent emergency on campus, the school tweeted.

School officials said the campus will be closed temporarily Monday as emergency personnel work to evaluate the situation.

Maryland State Police told us that they are responding to the incident at Bowie State and that they are "taking it seriously".

Classes have been moved to virtual for the day.

At this time, it is unclear what the emergency is. BSU said they will provide more information.

