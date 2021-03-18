HBCU $577M funding bill sent to Hogan's desk, could end years-long equity lawsuit

If the bill is signed, Bowie State, Coppin State, Morgan State and University of Maryland Eastern Shore will be granted funds from the state for the next 10 years.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland lawmakers approved a $577 million funding bill that would grant money to the state's four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) following a nearly 15-year lawsuit declaring unfair funding and discrimination to these institutions.

The Maryland House of Delegates approved the notion voting 120-14 on Wednesday. Next, the bill is making its way to Gov. Larry Hogan's desk for final approval.

This will also end a 2006 lawsuit filed by the NAACP that accused Maryland of giving more money and unique academic programs to "traditionally white institutions."

“There are so many of them that had benefited from stealing - and that’s the best way I can put it — stealing classes for the HBCUs and putting it on their campuses,” Dr. Marvin Cheatham, Sr. with the Maryland HBCUs Matters Coalition, said in 2018.

In 2013, a judge ruled in favor of the HBCU's citing evidence of inequity. And in 2017, a federal judge ordered the state to settle the lawsuit, which started more years of negotiation. Gov. Hogan then offered $200 million, much less in 2019 than what the legislative black caucus said was needed. Hogan stated in a letter to House Speaker Adrienne Jones that a potential budget shortfall was one reason why HBCU funding couldn't go up as high as asked.

In response to Gov. Hogan's reluctance, Black college students and alumni rallied in November 2019 for funding equality.

Democratic Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones responded to Gov. Hogan's letter writing, in part, "But, as the federal court found, the program duplication issues remain and are of real concern to me and many other lawmakers. The proposed $577 million settlement figure would be used to develop new programming, hire faculty and expand the reach of State scholarships at our historically black institutions. I have been particularly concerned about strengthening our undergraduate access and programming to ensure that students can graduate with a degree but without significant debt loads."

That battle continued in the statehouse and in 2020, Gov. Hogan vetoed a similar bill in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the uncertainty of the state's economic recovery.