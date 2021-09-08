Workers allege poor mask safety during Bowie State event

According to a University statement, all attendees were "encouraged" to wear masks.

BOWIE, Md. — The union representing support workers at Bowie State University in Prince George’s County is accusing administrators of hosting an indoor “super spreader” event just as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control was urging mask-wearing indoors in regions with substantial or high COVID transmission rates.

AFSCME, the union that represents 6,000 support workers in Maryland’s University system, claims at least one person has tested positive in the wake of an employee appreciation event held at Bowie State University on Aug. 5. Prince George's County, which is currently rated as "high" transmission, reinstated its indoor mask mandate on that same Sunday.

"They had a bunch of tables and we were all in a closed-in space," said Linda Wright, an administrative worker and AFSCME shop steward who attended the luncheon. "I immediately noticed that there was no social distancing. People were unmasked because they were eating and drinking and playing games. It made me feel very uncomfortable."

According to a University statement, all attendees were "encouraged" to wear masks, in accordance with the school's own indoor masking mandate. Bowie State has had an indoor mask mandate in place since staff were recalled to work in July, according to Bowie State spokesperson Cassandra Robinson.

"Everyone was encouraged to wear masks and folks did unless they were eating or speaking," a university statement said. "Proper protocols were followed."

Wright claims at least 100 people were at the indoor event and says at least one individual has reported a positive COVID test since. People who came into contact with the person who tested positive have been notified, according to the school's statement.

AFSCME Maryland State President Patrick Moran said the incident is an example of why the University System of Maryland should negotiate universal worker and student safety policies at all nine of the system's campuses statewide.

“The universities could do the right thing and just say, 'We're going to wear masks,'" Moran said.

Today we had an action on the University System of Maryland at College Park. We called on the USM to negotiate a comprehensive re-opening plan, hazard pay for frontline staff and a $15 minimum wage. pic.twitter.com/3jSynudSte — AFSCME MD 3 (@AFSCMEMaryland) August 6, 2021

A spokesman for the University System of Maryland said it's up to each individual campus and locality to determine mask policies.

"Institutions within the University System of Maryland have the autonomy to set the health and safety protocols of their campus communities, in accordance with state and local health information and guidance," a written statement from the administration said. "That includes decisions involving campus mask policies."