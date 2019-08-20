BOWIE, Md. — Prince George's County police have launched a homicide investigation into a woman's body found in a brush fire in Bowie, Maryland, early Saturday morning.

Fire officials were called to a brush fire in the 3100 block of Mill Branch Road in Bowie, Md. around 6:15 a.m. that morning. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located the remains of a burned body. The victim suffered from severe burns to her body.

Authorities learned that victim was actually killed in D.C. rather than the location where the body was found. An autopsy conducted on Sunday revealed the woman was suffering from "multiple injuries to the body." Police have not explicitly revealed what those injuries were.

The woman has not been identified at this time.

D.C. police will be taking over the investigation from Prince George's County police. Anyone with information on this incident should call police at 202-727-9099 or text 5041.

No further details were available. Check back for updates.

