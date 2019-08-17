BOWIE, Md. — A body was found in Bowie, Maryland early Sunday morning.

According to Prince George's County fire officials, they responded to a brush fire in the 3100 block of Mill Branch Road in Bowie, Md. around 6:15 a.m. But after the fire was extinguished, they found the remains of a burned body.

Officials didn't have any further details. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Prince George's police investigate double homicide in Clinton

This isn't the first time a body was found in the DMV.

On Friday, two men were killed in a double homicide in Clinton, Md., Prince George's County police said.

Police were called around noon to the 11700 block of Mordente Drive in Clinton for a welfare check.

When they got inside, police said officers found two men with gunshots wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither man has been identified yet, police said.

RELATED: 3 people found dead inside Spotsylvania home

Additionally, in May, three people were found dead inside a Spotsylvania home.

According to CBS affiliate WTVR, deputies were called to a home in the 8300 block of Arlene Acres drive after someone found a dead body.

Deputies found three dead bodies inside the home: two adults and one teenager. They also found a toddler and an infant inside the home who were unharmed. The two were transported to a local hospital.

WTVR reported investigators referred to the deaths as "suspicious" in nature.

RELATED: Police identify 3 killed in Spotsylvania with 'sharp object'

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.