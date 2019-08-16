CLINTON, Md. — Two men were killed in a double homicide in Clinton, Maryland, Prince George's County police said.

Police were called around noon to the 11700 block of Mordente Drive in Clinton for a welfare check.

When they got inside, police said officers found two men with gunshots wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither man has been identified yet, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

