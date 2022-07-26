x
Virginia

13 displaced in 2-alarm townhome fire in Leesburg

A resident and firefighter were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injures, authorities said.

LEESBURG, Va. — Firefighters in Leesburg, Virginia, are still working to determine what caused a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning. 

Firefighters from several northern Virginia jurisdictions responded to a call of a house fire in the 600 block of Running Creek Square in Leesburg. Responding crews found enough flames coming from one townhome in the area to call a second alarm, allowing more crews to respond and help bring the fire under control.

The blaze was brought under control quickly by firefighters from Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Sterling Volunteer Fire Company Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company and Purcellville Volunteer Fire Company, along with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department. 

According to the Loudoun County Fire Department chief, a total of four townhomes were damaged by the fire and 13 residents have been displaced. 

The chief said a resident was hospitalized with minor burns and one firefighter with minor injuries was taken to the hospital as well. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

