GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue teams are battling a two-alarm fire in a home in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Officials responded to the 20600 block of Pruitt Drive Friday afternoon to find flames coming out of the backside of a single family home.

Officials confirmed there are no injuries at this time. It is still unclear what caused the fire.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 20600 block of Pruitt Drive Friday.

MCFRS

RELATED: Firefighters battle heavy flames at Rockville gas station

RELATED: 'I'm frustrated and I'm angry!' | Survivor of deadly fire says DCRA continues to fail residents

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.