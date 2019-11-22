GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue teams are battling a two-alarm fire in a home in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Officials responded to the 20600 block of Pruitt Drive Friday afternoon to find flames coming out of the backside of a single family home.
Officials confirmed there are no injuries at this time. It is still unclear what caused the fire.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
