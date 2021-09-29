Annapolis High lockdown lifted after multiple assaults on campus, 2 stabbed

Two people were transported to area hospitals for apparent stab wounds Wednesday morning as police responded to the school.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Following reports of multiple assaults, Annapolis High School went on lockdown early into the school day Wednesday morning. Anne Arundel Police responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m. and found two victims with stab wounds. The victims were initially treated at the school's health room before being transported to area hospitals, according to Anne Arundel Public County Schools officials.

AACPS confirmed the lockdown in a letter to parents, citing, "several fights" having taken place. During the lockdown, no one was allowed in or out of the building. Officials have not confirmed if the victims are students or staff.

Around 10:15am the school district sent out an update letter to families indicating the lockdown had been lifted. The updated message says all students remain safe, supervised, and resumed classes following the lifted lockdown.

Law enforcement continues to investigate on scene at Riva Road at the school's campus. There is no word yet on if anyone has been detained as a result of the assaults.

All weapons, including knives, are prohibited on Anne Arundel County School's property according to the district's code of conduct.

The initial letter sent to Annapolis High School parents Wednesday stated:

Good morning Annapolis High families. This call is to let you know that the school is currently on lockdown due to several fights that have taken place this morning. Students are all in classrooms and are supervised at this time. School administration and police are investigating the situation and we will provide you with more information when we have it. At this time, no one is allowed in or out of the building. Please do not come to the school to pick up your student. Again, students are safe and in classrooms where they are supervised. Thank you.