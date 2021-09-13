Armed suspect shoots at police in Anne Arundel County; suspect remains on the loose

CAPE ST CLAIRE, Md. — An armed suspect is on the run after an encounter with police in Cape St. Clair Monday morning, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers were called to the area of Hilltop Road and Blue Ridge Drive after reports of an armed suspect. When police arrived at the scene, one of their police cruiser windows was shot at, AACP said.
As of 11:20 a.m., the suspect still remains on the loose. Police are asking residents in the area to shelter in place and avoid the area.
At this time, there are no reported injuries.
Two Anne Arundel County Public Schools near the scene, Broadneck High School and Cape St. Claire Elementary School, are in lockout protocol.
This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to provide the latest update as information becomes available.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.