x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Armed suspect shoots at police in Anne Arundel County; suspect remains on the loose

Police are asking residents in the area of Hilltop Road and Blue Ridge Drive to shelter-in-place as they search for the suspect.

CAPE ST CLAIRE, Md. — An armed suspect is on the run after an encounter with police in Cape St. Clair Monday morning, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Officers were called to the area of Hilltop Road and Blue Ridge Drive after reports of an armed suspect. When police arrived at the scene, one of their police cruiser windows was shot at, AACP said.

As of 11:20 a.m., the suspect still remains on the loose. Police are asking residents in the area to shelter in place and avoid the area.

At this time, there are no reported injuries.

Two Anne Arundel County Public Schools near the scene, Broadneck High School and Cape St. Claire Elementary School, are in lockout protocol.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to provide the latest update as information becomes available.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.