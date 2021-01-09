Maryland high school sees significant damage to sports fields by a tornado

The pictures from a community member of the school show damage at South River High School sports fields, including the football stadium.

EDGEWATER, Md. — South River High School's sports fields were damaged by a tornado that passed through Edgewater, Maryland, Wednesday afternoon around 2:15 p.m.

Pictures show damage at South River High School that is located at 201 Central Avenue East, including destruction to the school's football stadium.

The tornado that moved through Edgewater brought down trees and power lines, damaged buildings and created dangerous conditions for communities in Anne Arundel County.

The first day of school for South River High School is not until next week, so not many students were in the building. But those in the school, including those a part of a county school board meeting, did have to shelter in place and hunker down when the tornado passed overhead, according to school district officials.

Currently, county maintenance crews are cleaning up trees and debris that was knocked down at South River High School.

The tornado that passed over South River High School was one of two tornadoes that hit southern Maryland on Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the region.

South River High School is a part of the Anne Arundel County Public Schools system and is located not far from Annapolis.

Below is a look at more damage seen at South River High School from photos provided by Justin Bickel: