15-year-old Rockville boy charged with raping neighbor

Montgomery County Police said Saturday the teen is being charged as an adult with first-degree rape, first-degree assault and home invasion.
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police have charged a 15-year-old Rockville boy with rape after they say he threatened a neighbor with a knife and sexually assaulted her.

Montgomery County Police said Saturday the teen is being charged as an adult with first-degree rape, first-degree assault and home invasion.

Police say he entered the victim’s home through an unlocked door and sexually assaulted her when she returned home from grocery shopping late Thursday night. 

The attacker was wearing a mask, but police say they reviewed surveillance video showing the attacker running from the area of the victim’s home to his own home.

