15-year-old Rockville boy charged with raping neighbor

Montgomery County Police said Saturday the teen is being charged as an adult with first-degree rape, first-degree assault and home invasion.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police have charged a 15-year-old Rockville boy with rape after they say he threatened a neighbor with a knife and sexually assaulted her.

Montgomery County Police said Saturday the teen is being charged as an adult with first-degree rape, first-degree assault and home invasion.

Police say he entered the victim’s home through an unlocked door and sexually assaulted her when she returned home from grocery shopping late Thursday night.