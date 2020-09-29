Prince George's County is giving out the largest cash settlement in its history. Unless we know the why, it won't be enough | Opinion

William Green was shot to death by Cpl. Michael Owens. How and why did this happen?

WASHINGTON — William Green’s family is right. No amount of money can change what happened. No amount of money will relieve their pain. No amount of money will bring them closure.

Prince George’s Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks called the settlement the county’s way of accepting responsibility, but it doesn’t tell us the why.

Why was this officer, Michael Owens, allowed on the street even though he had already shot two people, killing one? Not to mention the at least nine times he used excessive force against civilians. Or the times he didn’t show up for court proceedings leading to charges against people he arrested being dropped. All of this together raising red flags in their own early-warning system. Flags that should have saved William Green's life. It also doesn’t tell us how many others like him are out there.

What I’m saying here is that this case, and the others we’ve seen, show us that it’s more than just one or two officers. More than one or two bad apples. It’s systemic, containing flaws that can lead to horrific losses. Losses that tax-paying citizens are then forced to cover.

Owens is going to trial and should be found guilty. Bringing a measure of justice to William Green’s memory. But with what we’ve seen, I feel like I must ask: Does the assailant and the victim looking alike have anything to with a trial even happening? Did it make it easier on the grand jury to recommend going forward with the upcoming proceedings?

You see, that’s part of the system, too, but it’s something we rarely address. How unconscious thoughts can see to it that those who look William Green’s killer get prosecuted, while those that like Breonna Taylor’s, walk free.