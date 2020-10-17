Protesters arrive outside home of Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks

Before the gathering at Alsobrooks home, protesters were reportedly at a rally in Forestville that featured family members of loved ones killed by police.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks thanked police and said she was OK after WUSA9 spoke to her from a distance following protesters showing up outside her Mayland home Saturday afternoon.

A variety of social groups showed up outside Alsobrooks' home, according to Meredith Curtis with the ACLU of Maryland.

In all, 50 people were outside Alsobrooks home.

The groups involved were the Coalition of Concerned Mothers, Community Justice, Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Prince George’s County, Concerned Citizens for Bail Reform, Mount Ranier Organizing for Racial Equality, the JustUs Initiative, the Justice for Tyrone West Coalition, according to the ACLU of Maryland.

Before the gathering at Alsobrooks home, protesters were at a rally in Forestville that featured many family members of loved ones killed by PGPD officers and other law enforcement in Maryland, added the ACLU of Maryland.